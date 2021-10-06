

Marvel Studios is giving Blade the movie he deserves, with Mahershala Ali playing the human-vampire hybrid hero. The studio has n’t shared much about the movie’s development, only that Ali is set to star and that Bassam Tariq is directing the flick. But it looks like the movie’s coming f ar sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, the official Marvel India page tweeted out a graphic that included some MCU upcoming releases and their premiere dates, listing Blade as coming out on October 7, 2022. All the other release dates were already confirmed, including Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and The Marvels. But it looks like someone at Marvel mess ed up by including Blade on this particular graphic, because the tweet was promptly deleted.

While some MCU fans are skeptical of the movie coming out so soon, it’s plausible that the tweet was deleted because Marvel Studios wanted to make a formal announcement of the release date through the main social media accounts. P erhaps something accompanied by a poster or teaser; something to drum up more excitement.

Blade movie director Tariq recently did an interview with Flickering Myth where he talked a bit about working on the film. “I didn’t think [Blade] was going to happen, just to be very honest,” Tariq admitted. “I’m honored and it’s a privilege, but I’m here in service of Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who is the incredible writer that is writing the film… S he’s just a phenomenal presence and a juggernaut in her own right. And for Mahershala [Ali]. For me, it’s really just working in their service.”



Wesley Snipes initially played Blade in 1998, with the movie becoming Marvel’s first big hit after the massive failure that was Howard The Duck. The movie got two sequels, Blade: II and Blade Trinity. Then, in 2006, Spike TV made the short-lived Blade: The Series, starring Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones as the titular character.

