Zach Galifianakis might play an adorable best friend robot in the new animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong, but that doesn’t mean he trusts them.

As he told The A.V. Club in a recent interview, when it comes to his own house, robots are a no-go. “There ain’t no robots allowed in the house,” Galifianakis emphatically told us. “Don’t trust them. That Alexa can go fuck herself. I’m just not into it. I don’t trust them. No, absolutely not.”

Part of that could be attributed to Galifianakis growing up in the pre-internet age. “Maybe it’s because I’m 52,” he said. “It’s certainly newer to my generation, but even my generation seems to be fine with it all. I feel like I’m kind of the the cranky old guy that doesn’t like it, but I don’t know what the answer is.”

Galifianakis even weighed in on the recent whistleblower documents coming out of Facebook, alleging that the social network knows some of its practices are harmful to young people and continues to follow them anyway. “It just seems like there needs to be regulation. These algorithms are designed, I think, to take advantage of people more often than we think. I think it’s a capitalistic thing to make money and it’s as simple as that.”

Galifianakis also told us and co-star Jack Dylan Grazer about the time he bought raw meat out of a stranger’s trunk. “I was in my car once in the late ‘80s, and I don’t know why, but I bought steaks,” says Galifianakis, mentioning that they came frozen out what he remembers as a Chevy Malibu. “I didn’t ask a lot of questions,” he says. “It was a good price.”

You can hear more from Galifianakis and Grazer in Ron’s Gone Wrong, which hits theaters this weekend. You can read our review of the movie right here.