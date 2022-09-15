Sorry to Taylor Swift and her many rumored Midnights collaborators, but this may just be the partnership of the decade.

Zendaya and Quinta Brunson both made history at the Emmy Awards on Monday. With her win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Euphoria, Zendaya became the first Black woman to receive the award twice, as well as the youngest overall two-time Emmy winner; Brunson, in winning Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary, became only the second Black woman to receive the honor, as well as the first Black woman to receive three overall nominations in the comedy category.

The power released by a project featuring these two forces of nature would certainly be a cultural moment , an objective fact that Zendaya is clearly aware of. In a recent interview with Variety, Brunson revealed that the two had discussed a potential team-up, at least whenever she could “find the time.”

Advertisement

“I was talking to Zendaya yesterday,” Brunson said. “She’s like, ‘We have to work on something.’ I was like, ‘When? You are in every major franchise in the world!’ I don’t get it. Do people have different time than I do?”

With hopefully many more seasons of Abbott Elementary still to come, it sounds like we may have to wait a while for this partnership to materialize, but that’s okay with us. It’s only fair to give everyone else a chance, after all.

G/O Media may get a commission Flash Sale Discover Samsung - Great Prices for a Few Hours Only Save big on big purchases

Today you’ll find an ultra-chic washer, and another great deal on phones, and a massive 4K HD TV. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Besides, we already learned from this delightful gold carpet moment between Brunson and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri that their respective versions of Philadelphia and Chicago exist in the same universe. Perhaps Euphoria High is a part of it as well? While we would all love some new content, a crossover episode would also be pretty damn wonderful. If Janine Teagues can’t whip those crazy kids into shape, no one can.

Abbott Elementary season 2 premieres September 21 on ABC.