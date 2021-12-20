When it came to training for her role as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, Zoë Kravitz decided to really get into the mind of a cat.

Advertisement

In an interview with Empire, the actor shares that she and her stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo watched videos of fighting felines while working on the action sequences.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” Kravitz says, “and we talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Those cats may be fast as lightning, but Kravitz it’s not just about the look when it comes to the action scenes and stunt choreography. It’s also about giving more insight into the emotional standing of both her and co-star Pattinson’s characters.

“[Alonzo]’s not just trying to do a bunch of impressive backflips that wouldn’t be possible for that person to do, and he takes into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally,” Kravitz explains. “So it was really fun to work from that place.”

For Kravitz, she sees the forthcoming The Batman as Catwoman’s origin story, tapping into the motivation of her actions and the role survival plays for the young woman.

“This is an origin story of Selina,” she says. “So it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

Advertisement

While Kravitz looks toward big fierce cats for guidance, Pattinson reportedly found inspiration in ‘90s rock star Kurt Cobain.

“In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” director Matt Reeves explains. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

Advertisement

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.