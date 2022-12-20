15. Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Speaking of Emma D’Arcy ... wait, we’re following up a portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen with … a portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen? Yes. Yes, we are. In the back half of House Of The Dragon’s first season, D’Arcy uses the foundation Alcock laid to build Rhaenyra into a towering force. Following a 10-year time jump, we meet the adult princess while she’s actively giving birth to her third child. The actor’s visceral, primal performance in this scene tells us everything we need to know about who Rhaenyra has become: a woman who’s honed herself into a Valyrian steel blade to wield against anyone who would threaten her family or question her claim to the throne. D’Arcy is mesmerizing playing against any scene partner, whether it’s Considine’s ailing king or Smith’s calculating prince. But it’s pure wildfire when they trade barbs (and longing looks) with Olivia Cooke’s Alicent, Rhaenyra’s BFF-turned-nemesis. And it’s worth noting that the pair’s love-hate dynamic this season sets the stage for the civil war to come. It’s impossible to look away whenever D’Arcy’s expressive face is in the frame; even when the show itself drags, they electrify every scene they’re in. [Jenna Scherer]