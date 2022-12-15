Luthen Rael’s “sunless space” speech in Andor (“One Way Out”)

Luthen Rael, the Rebel spymaster perched at the black, bleeding heart of Disney+’s shockingly good ground-level Star Wars series Andor, is a master of showing people the face he thinks they need to see: harmless eccentric, harsh taskmaster, “dare to be better” coach, all on demand. But Rebel spy Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) might be the most profoundly unlucky of all of Luthen’s associates, because he’s the one that Rael decides needs to get the truth: that he has placed his life and soul in the hands of a virtuous monster. That reality became crystal clear in Andor’s 10th (and possibly best) episode, “One Way Out,” when Lonni—a Rebel plant in the Empire’s Security Bureau, who’s desperate for an escape from this dangerous double life—makes the mistake of asking Luthen what he has sacrificed for the cause. The spymaster pauses for a moment, then steps out of the middle distance so that Stellan Skarsgård can deliver the most haunting speech of a series that doesn’t lack for them. “Calm. Kindness. Kinship. …Love,” he begins, listing everything he’s killed in himself on the altar of rebellion. “I’ve given up all chance of inner peace. I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts.” In lesser hands, there could be creeping notes of self-pity here, but Skarsgård is hypnotic, matter-of-fact, perfect as he rattles off writer Beau Willimon’s poetic monologue, an itemized list of all the ways that Luthen knows he’s damned. The result is one of the darkest, most affecting moments of one of the only Star Wars projects that has ever grappled with what “rebellion” and “resistance” actually mean. It’s also, of course, precisely what Luthen’s latest mark needed to hear. [William Hughes]