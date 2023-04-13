The 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup features Martin Scorsese, Indiana Jones, and HBO's The Idol

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its official lineup for 2023, boasting a mix of major Hollywood productions, accomplished Palme d’Or winners, cult directors, and Johnny Depp. Those premiering on the Croisette this year include films from Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach, and Todd Haynes. Not to mention, James Mangold’s Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny.
“Cannes is going back to the future of cinema,” says Iris Knobloch, the new president of the Cannes Film Festival.
Scorsese’s long-anticipated Killers Of The Flower Moon definitely brings some wow factor to the festival this year, along with works from his American contemporaries. Anderson returns with Asteroid City after premiering The French Dispatch in 2021. Additionally, Haynes is in competition this year with May/December starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, which “follows a married couple who buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about a public scandal in their past.”
After directing two miniseries, including the impeccable Small Axe, McQueen has helmed a documentary on his current home of Amsterdam in Occupied City.
Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and The Weeknd managed to sneak their way into Cannes with their forthcoming HBO show The Idol. The festival premiere will offer the series a chance to nullify or solidify its already unsavory reputation. Another controversial entry comes in the form of Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry. The Depp-led period piece will be the first feature role for the actor following his legal proceedings last year, and is set to open Cannes this year.
Several past Palme d’Or winners will present at Cannes this year, including Nanni Moretti (2001’s The Son’s Room), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (2014's Winter Sleep), and two-time winner Ken Loach. Another Palme d’Or winner, Hirokazu Kore-eda (2018's Shoplifters), makes his way back to film festival with the cryptic Monster, which features a score from the late, legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto.
Paris, Texas and Wings Of Desire filmmaker Wim Wenders has not one, but two projects premiering at Cannes this year, with Perfect Days competing for the Palme d’Or. Wenders’ latest non-fiction work, Anselm, will also premiere out of competition.
Cannes organizers have set a new record for themselves when it comes to women directors on the lineup, with a total of six in competition. Alice Rohrwacher returns with the Tuscany-set drama La Chimera, starring Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini, and Alba Rohrwacher. In addition to Rohrwacher, Jessica Hausner, Catherine Breillat, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Kaouther Ben Hania will all compete at Cannes this year.
Pedro Almodóvar’s Western short, Strange Way Of Life, was not mentioned at today’s conference but will premiere at Cannes. Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, the short film has been pegged as an even gayer Brokeback Mountain.
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 16-27.
Opening Night
Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn (Out of Competition)
In Competition
Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet
Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Sun Of The Future, Nanni Moretti
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat
The Passion Of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
May/December, Todd Haynes
Firebrand, Karim Ainouz
The Old Oak, Ken Loach
Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
Jeunesse, Wang Bing
Un Certain Regard
The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir
The Settlers, Felipe Galvez
Omen, Baloji Tshiani
The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto
The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash
Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
Rien A Perdre, Delphine Deloget
Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley
Special Screenings
Pictures Of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho
Anselm, Wim Wenders
Occupied City, Steve McQueen
Man In Black, Wang Bing
Cannes Premieres
Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere
Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice
Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost
Kubi, Takeshi Kitano
Midnight Screenings
Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
Acide, Just Philippot
Out of Competition
Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
The Idol, Sam Levinson
Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, James Mangold