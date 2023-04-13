The 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup features Martin Scorsese, Indiana Jones, and HBO's The Idol

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its official lineup for 2023, boasting a mix of major Hollywood productions, accomplished Palme d’Or winners, cult directors, and Johnny Depp. Those premiering on the Croisette this year include films from Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach, and Todd Haynes. Not to mention, James Mangold’s Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny.

“Cannes is going back to the future of cinema,” says Iris Knobloch, the new president of the Cannes Film Festival.

Scorsese’s long-anticipated Killers Of The Flower Moon definitely brings some wow factor to the festival this year, along with works from his American contemporaries. Anderson returns with Asteroid City after premiering The French Dispatch in 2021. Additionally, Haynes is in competition this year with May/December starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, which “follows a married couple who buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about a public scandal in their past.”

After directing two miniseries, including the impeccable Small Axe, McQueen has helmed a documentary on his current home of Amsterdam in Occupied City.

Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and The Weeknd managed to sneak their way into Cannes with their forthcoming HBO show The Idol. The festival premiere will offer the series a chance to nullify or solidify its already unsavory reputation. Another controversial entry comes in the form of Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry. The Depp-led period piece will be the first feature role for the actor following his legal proceedings last year, and is set to open Cannes this year.

Several past Palme d’Or winners will present at Cannes this year, including Nanni Moretti (2001’s The Son’s Room), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (2014's Winter Sleep), and two-time winner Ken Loach. Another Palme d’Or winner, Hirokazu Kore-eda (2018's Shoplifters), makes his way back to film festival with the cryptic Monster, which features a score from the late, legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Paris, Texas and Wings Of Desire filmmaker Wim Wenders has not one, but two projects premiering at Cannes this year, with Perfect Days competing for the Palme d’Or. Wenders’ latest non-fiction work, Anselm, will also premiere out of competition.

Cannes organizers have set a new record for themselves when it comes to women directors on the lineup, with a total of six in competition. Alice Rohrwacher returns with the Tuscany-set drama La Chimera, starring Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini, and Alba Rohrwacher. In addition to Rohrwacher, Jessica Hausner, Catherine Breillat, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Kaouther Ben Hania will all compete at Cannes this year.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Western short, Strange Way Of Life, was not mentioned at today’s conference but will premiere at Cannes. Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, the short film has been pegged as an even gayer Brokeback Mountain.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 16-27.

Opening Night

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn (Out of Competition)

In Competition

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Sun Of The Future, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat

The Passion Of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

May/December, Todd Haynes

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Un Certain Regard

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

Omen, Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

Rien A Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

Special Screenings

Pictures Of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man In Black, Wang Bing

Cannes Premieres

Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Midnight Screenings

Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Acide, Just Philippot

Out of Competition

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, James Mangold