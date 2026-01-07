Here are the nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards
The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, will take place on March 1.Image: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
The Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards until this year) are here. If you’re an actor and you’ve been in a movie in the past year, this is the last major bellwether to look out for ahead of the Oscar nominations, which will be revealed on January 22. By now, however, certain performers seem pretty locked for their categories; no one is surprised to see Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Jacob Elordi, or Amy Madigan in this list, considering they all just won Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.
However, there were still surprises to be found. Sentimental Value, which has received a healthy dose of awards season attention, was completely shut out from today’s nominations. (Marty Supreme‘s Odessa A’zion picked up a supporting female actor nod over either Elle Fanning or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.) Cynthia Erivo once again (after the Critics Choice Awards) missed out on a lead female actor nod, despite her co-star Ariana Grande snagging a supporting nod for her performance in Wicked: For Good. The guild members were also evidently big fans of Sinners, with supporting actors Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earning nods for their work.
The Actor Awards—which also honor actors from television—will air on Netflix on March 1. You can view the whole list below.
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia