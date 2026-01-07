Here are the nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, will take place on March 1.

The Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards until this year) are here. If you’re an actor and you’ve been in a movie in the past year, this is the last major bellwether to look out for ahead of the Oscar nominations, which will be revealed on January 22. By now, however, certain performers seem pretty locked for their categories; no one is surprised to see Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Jacob Elordi, or Amy Madigan in this list, considering they all just won Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

However, there were still surprises to be found. Sentimental Value, which has received a healthy dose of awards season attention, was completely shut out from today’s nominations. (Marty Supreme‘s Odessa A’zion picked up a supporting female actor nod over either Elle Fanning or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.) Cynthia Erivo once again (after the Critics Choice Awards) missed out on a lead female actor nod, despite her co-star Ariana Grande snagging a supporting nod for her performance in Wicked: For Good. The guild members were also evidently big fans of Sinners, with supporting actors Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earning nods for their work.

The Actor Awards—which also honor actors from television—will air on Netflix on March 1. You can view the whole list below.

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia