Here are the nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards

The Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards until this year) are here. If you’re an actor and you’ve been in a movie in the past year, this is the last major bellwether to look out for ahead of the Oscar nominations, which will be revealed on January 22. By now, however, certain performers seem pretty locked for their categories; no one is surprised to see Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Jacob Elordi, or Amy Madigan in this list, considering they all just won Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night. 

However, there were still surprises to be found. Sentimental Value, which has received a healthy dose of awards season attention, was completely shut out from today’s nominations. (Marty Supreme‘s Odessa A’zion picked up a supporting female actor nod over either Elle Fanning or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.) Cynthia Erivo once again (after the Critics Choice Awards) missed out on a lead female actor nod, despite her co-star Ariana Grande snagging a supporting nod for her performance in Wicked: For Good. The guild members were also evidently big fans of Sinners, with supporting actors Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earning nods for their work. 

The Actor Awards—which also honor actors from television—will air on Netflix on March 1. You can view the whole list below. 

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners 

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia 

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another 

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus 

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio 

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale 

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

