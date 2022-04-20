Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested earlier today at Los Angeles International Airport, NBC News reports. The Testing artist was arrested by police on charges of being involved in a shooting in 2021; at the time of his arrest, he’d just arrived back in the States after a vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend , Rihanna. The musician (born Rakim Mayers) was arrested shortly after getting off a private plane.

Mayers is accused of firing multiple gunshots at an unnamed person back in November of 2021, reportedly inflicting a “minor injury.” (NBC News: “ The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed o ne of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.”) Details about the incident had been undisclosed until today, when the LAPD—in response to news reports about the arrest—issued a public statement detailing the alleged crime, described as a street confrontation that escalated into gunfire.

This isn’t the first time A$AP Rocky has made headlines in relation to an alleged fight on the street; he was arrested in 2019 in Sweden on charges of assaulting a man while walking down a Swedish street with his entourage. That case ended up kicking off a mild international incident, as the Trump White House attempted to exert diplomatic pressure to get Mayers released from jail, despite repeated assertions from the Swedish government that its courts were following standard procedures in the case. (A$AP Rocky was later convicted, fined, and released with time served.)

In addition to his arrest at the airport (where Rihanna, currently pregnant, was also apparently present), police also served up a warrant to search Mayers’ Los Angeles home in relation to the alleged shooting.

A$AP Rocky’s most recent album, Testing, arrived back in 2019; he’s currently reported working on a new release, All Smiles, although few details about the album have been revealed so far