We all know that UFOs are not only real, but that they’re flown by aliens from far-off galaxies who come to visit us while their secret reptilian hybrid agents continue to infiltrate our government or make convincing human clones that serve as our celebrities.



That said, not every UFO sighting is real because, naturally, our secret alien overlords want to flood us with misinformation in order to hide their presence from dedicated truth-seekers for as long as possible. For example, YouTuber Rémi Gaillard just owned up to faking a bunch of recent UFO sightings in southern France and published a video celebrating his work.

While clips of anchors describing the strange sights witnessed in France play, we see Gaillard working on his pranks. He flies a drone around in the night sky to gather false reports, then plays jokes on people by parking a big UFO prop in the middle of a road and walks around in a goofy alien mask and flight suit.



It all looks ridiculously fake in the context of the video, but as clips of people tentatively approaching the crashed UFO or filming their drone sightings show, the pranks were pulled off well enough to freak out at least a decent number of onlookers and fool some media outlets, too. (Others, who have to deal with Gaillard’s alien holding up traffic, parking his UFO on an airstrip, or waving his arms around in broad daylight, presumably were neither convinced or impressed by the stunts.)



For all this effort, we have to assume, Gaillard will be well rewarded by the extraterrestrial overlords whose shining aluminum jumpsuit pockets he is doubtlessly kept within. He has worked hard to muddy the waters, making us all feel so foolish that, well, we might not even recognize the New World Order lizard people when they’re right before our eyes.



[via Digg]

