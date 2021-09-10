Near the end of August, residents of Mississauga—a city just outside of Toronto, Ontario—spotted a UFO floating through the sky. It was clearly documented, undeniable evidence that space aliens had arrived once again to monitor our activities and plan their inscrutable plans for global domination.



Then, in an unexpected twist, we were told the UFO was actually just a float that depicted age-shifting zombie and harbinger of legume-doom Mr. Peanut. The float was allegedly meant to serve as an aerial advertisement for Planters.

Watch below as City News hosts attempt to explain away the bizarre phenomenon by mockingly discussing the event over a chyron reading, “Mr. Peanut Mistaken For UFO In Mississauga.”



The intent here is obviously to laugh off the terrifying fact that not only has a UFO been spotted, plain as day, but that it’s come to us shape-shifted into the familiar form of a peanut mascot.



“It’s not a UFO, it’s not an alien,” an anchor says. “It’s, in fact, Mr. Peanut. A Mr. Peanut balloon. An advertisement!”

They laugh some more, show a clearer photo of the UFO projecting a top hat, cane, and monocle over itself, and he continues: “So, stand down. No aliens in Mississauga. Just cute ol’ Mr. Peanut.”



An unnarrated clip of the “balloon” allows us to consider the evidence for ourselves. This video—especially its dramatic music—would be absolutely hilarious if we weren’t so committed to standing, always, on the side of truth. Free of the media’s mocking tones of disbelief in our ears, we can clearly see that no explanation for this object exists but the most sensible one: The aliens are here and they’re floating around our skies disguised as cartoon nuts.



It’s time to declassify the documents regarding Mr. Peanut-shaped UFOs. We must finally munch on the truth, salty as it may be.



