Abbott Elementary continues its hot streak by leading the 2022 Television Critics Association Awards nominations with five nods, for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and nods for stars Janelle James and Quinta Brunson.
Better Call Saul follows close behind with four nominations for its final season, including those for leads Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. Buzzy hits Severance (from Apple TV+) and Yellowjackets (Showtime) also received four noms, with nods to respective stars Adam Scott and Melanie Lynskey.
Despite its recent struggles, Netflix made a strong showing with 13 nominations; Squid Game and Maid receiving multiple noms each. Still, the streamer couldn’t compete with the combined power of HBO and HBO Max, which together garnered 21 total nominations: Hacks, Barry, Succession, The White Lotus, and Station Eleven are just a few of the programs recognized from the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.
Here is the full list of nominations for the 2022 TCA Awards:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime
Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC
Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix
Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+
Benjamin Franklin – PBS
Frontline – PBS
George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO
How To with John Wilson – HBO
Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+
60 Minutes – CBS
The Tinder Swindler – Netflix
We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Amazing Race – CBS
Cheer – Netflix
Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+
Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max
Top Chef: Houston – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
El Deafo – Apple TV+
Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Ridley Jones – Netflix
Sesame Street – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Ghosts – CBS
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs – FX
Severance – Apple TV+
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Dopesick – Hulu
The Dropout – Hulu
The Girl From Plainville – Hulu
Maid – Netflix
Midnight Mass – Netflix
The Staircase – HBO Max
Station Eleven – HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC
The Good Fight – Paramount+
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
This Is Us – NBC
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Atlanta – FX
Barry – HBO
Ghosts – CBS
Hacks – HBO Max
Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
Reservation Dogs – FX
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Better Call Saul – AMC
Hacks – HBO Max
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime