Abbott Elementary continues its hot streak by leading the 2022 Television Critics Association Awards nominations with five nods, for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and nods for stars Janelle James and Quinta Brunson.

Better Call Saul follows close behind with four nominations for its final season, including those for leads Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. Buzzy hits Severance (from Apple TV+) and Yellowjackets (Showtime) also received four noms, with nods to respective stars Adam Scott and Melanie Lynskey.

Despite its recent struggles, Netflix made a strong showing with 13 nominations; Squid Game and Maid receiving multiple noms each. Still, the streamer couldn’t compete with the combined power of HBO and HBO Max, which together garnered 21 total nominations: Hacks, Barry, Succession, The White Lotus, and Station Eleven are just a few of the programs recognized from the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 2022 TCA Awards:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

Benjamin Franklin – PBS

Frontline – PBS

​George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO

How To with John Wilson – HBO

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

60 Minutes – CBS

The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS

Cheer – Netflix

Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ghosts – CBS

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

The Dropout – Hulu

The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

Maid – Netflix

Midnight Mass – Netflix

The Staircase – HBO Max

Station Eleven – HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC

The Good Fight – Paramount+

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

This Is Us – NBC

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Atlanta – FX

Barry – HBO

Ghosts – CBS

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Better Call Saul – AMC

Hacks – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime