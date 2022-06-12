To no one’s surprise, but nearly everyone’s relief, Netflix’s global hit Squid Game will be returning for another season. We’ve known this for a while. Details have been scant about Young-hee’s whereabouts, but today Netflix was nice enough to power up the creepy doll and tease the next season by doing the barest of minimums. The streamer dropped what amounts to a visual poster promoting the new season. Still, something is better than nothing.

Ok, not much there there. However, i n the spirit of getting ready for a new round of those whacky Squid Games, director Hwang Dong-hyuk released a statement:

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

Back in January, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos warned that the “Squid Game universe has just begun” and that there “absolutely” be a second season. Though, since then, Netflix has doubled down on transphobic comedy specials and threatening an ad-supported version of the service.



Nevertheless, Netflix’s brain trust didn’t need to create a whole algorithm to decide on a second season. More than viewers spent more than 1.54 billion hours streaming Squid Game in the first 28 days. We’re told that’s a lot by Netflix, which reported the numbers, so yeah . It’s a t least enough to make the Korean show the most successful show ever on Netflix. The second biggest? You guessed it, Real Rob.

