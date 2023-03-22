Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston have a pitch for a movie with Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler thinks a project with his two frequent love interests, Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore, would be "amazing"

By
Mary Kate Carr
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston want to make a movie with Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
Photo: Craig Barritt; Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Adam Sandler wants to make rom-com history… again. The actor is currently promoting his new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 with frequent on-screen love interest Jennifer Aniston. Aniston, meanwhile, recently teamed up with his other rom-com partner, Drew Barrymore, to honor Sandler as he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. It seems that having all three together may have given the Sandman some ideas.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg on what makes Fleishman Is In Trouble so relatable
November 17, 2022
Gold Standard: Oscars edition - Best Actress
March 9, 2023

While the two rom-com queens took the stage on Sunday, they exchanged some banter to that effect (per People). “We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about,” Aniston suggested, with Barrymore replying: “You mean the one where we don’t need that goofy boyfriend?”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler talk new movie, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ l GMA

“It was just an idea we thought we’d be funny cause there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago and they’re always sort of comparing us, as to who’s the better movie wife, movie love, so we just thought we’d do a little bit on that,” Aniston explained in an appearance alongside Sandler on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sandler confirmed that “everybody loved it,” later adding that “Jennifer’s gonna write” a new movie for himself and Barrymore. In fact, the pair say they’ve “been pitching the idea” for a project that features them as a trio.

“We want to do all three of us together and just put an end to this competition,” Aniston proposed, though Sandler corrected, “There’s no competition, just two great ladies.” However, he added, “That would be amazing doing a movie all together.”

Top Image
Tout Image
$379 off
Meta Quest Pro

Meta Quest Pro

Mixed reality
The Meta Quest Pro centers on working, creating, and collaborating in a virtual space.

Advertisement

Lots of the old rom-com stars have been getting back in the game, so putting these three together feels like a no-brainer. Time to start brainstorming ideas for the perfect Barrymore/Sandler/Aniston screenplay—drop your best pitch in the comments!