Who should be the next great rom-com star?

Features

Who should be the next great rom-com star?

We're pulling for actors like Keke Palmer, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, and Paul Mescal to lead the romantic-comedy renaissance

By
Mary Kate Carr
Gabrielle Sanchez
and Jack Smart
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
From left to right: Jonathan Bailey (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); Ariana Grande (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Steven Yeun (Photo: Dia Dipasupil); Keke Palmer (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Contributor); Geraldine Viswanathan: (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty)
From left to right: Jonathan Bailey (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); Ariana Grande (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Steven Yeun (Photo: Dia Dipasupil); Keke Palmer (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Contributor); Geraldine Viswanathan: (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty)
Graphic: Libby McGuire

In years past, the biggest stars in Hollywood were romantic comedy stars: Katharine Hepburn. Cary Grant. Audrey Hepburn. Barbra Streisand. Tom Hanks. Meryl Streep. Julia Roberts—the list goes on. Yet somewhere along the way, we stopped respecting the rom-com, so movie stars stopped showing up for them. A generation of talented young actors has passed over the genre entirely, skipping straight to serious dramas, superhero fare, or even the industry’s old scapegoat, television.

Now it feels like the romantic comedy is finally enjoying a renaissance, with many of the old players (like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Sandra Bullock) joining the resurgence. The titles of Next King and Queen of the Rom-Com are wide open, however, and The A.V. Club has some ideas about who should step up and take the crown. Click through to see our nominees for the next big rom-com stars.

Advertisement

2 / 26

Geraldine Viswanathan

Geraldine Viswanathan

Geraldine Viswanathan
Geraldine Viswanathan
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Contrary to some of the other entries on our list, Geraldine Viswanathan already has a solid rom-com under her belt (The Broken Hearts Gallery). But unlike some of her peers (Lana Condor, Zoey Deutch, Kaitlin Dever, etc.), that film flew under the radar enough that it feels necessary to say: put Geraldine Viswanathan in all of your romantic comedies! She’s already proven consistent comedic chops with Miracle Workers, but Broken Hearts Gallery showed she could carry a film on her shoulders. Viswanathan can pull off quirky like the second coming of Zooey Deschanel with a grounded, girl-next-door charm that wouldn’t be out of place in a Meg Ryan movie. The energy she brings to a performance is contagious. So please, Hollywood, give us more. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

3 / 26

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya may be one of our finest dramatic actors, but the man has a lighter side that’s just waiting to be utilized. Extract the romantic aspect from Queen & Slim and insert it into a story where he can have a little more fun. We’ve seen his suave charm in some of his interviews; it shouldn’t take much to translate that to the big screen. In fact, the Nope press tour with Kaluuya and Keke Palmer gave any enterprising romantic comedy writer the perfect blueprint for success. And speaking of Keke… [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

4 / 26

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Through Keke Palmer, all things are possible, so jot that down. She has proven time and again that she can do anything from horror to comedy. So the real question is, why isn’t she a rom-com lead already? She’s been carrying movies and TV shows since she was a literal child. In her free time, she creates hilarious original character sketches on TikTok. She’s a certified octuple threat. This one is a no-brainer. Again, if you need ideas, the Nope press tour is right there: they’re serving laughs, chemistry, and charisma. The thing writes itself. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

5 / 26

Tom Holland

Tom Holland

Tom Holland
Tom Holland
Photo: Xavi Torrent (Getty Images)

It seems Tom Holland thought he could skip the romantic comedy line by starring in a Marvel movie trilogy that mimicked great teen rom-coms. (No, really! Director Jon Watts said he drew inspiration from John Hughes for Spider-Man: Homecoming.) Except those big-budget action flicks only confirmed the obvious, which is that Tom Holland’s perfect combination of charm, comedic timing, and puppy-dog eyes would make him a great romantic comedy lead. Take a break from the big franchises and give the people what they want, Tom! [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

6 / 26

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Tyler Posey has had an interesting post-Teen Wolf career that includes an OnlyFans account, a detour into music, and, well, more Teen Wolf. Through it all, his potential as a romantic hero is going completely untested. We had a taste when he guest starred as a very likable love interest on Jane The Virgin, but his ability to be both sweet and silly could easily be expanded upon in a sleeper hit Netflix original rom-com. Knowing his work in television, this shouldn’t be much of a stretch for him at all—especially since it’s really just returning to his roots (remember him in Maid In Manhattan?!). [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

7 / 26

Dylan O’Brien

Dylan O’Brien

Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O’Brien
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Speaking of Teen Wolf, there’s another alum who needs to put in some hours at the rom-com factory. Dylan O’Brien is already the internet’s boyfriend, so it seems like a surefire hit to have him play one in a movie—the audience is already there, waiting, with popcorn. His gift for comedy is already well known to Teen Wolf fans and his Twitter followers; his dreaminess was put to good use (albeit for villainous purposes) in All Too Well: The Short Film. Hollywood has tried to make DOB an action star, but with all due respect to his dramatic chops (we know he has them!), this feels like such a natural fit for him it’s a wonder he hasn’t explored this avenue already. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

8 / 26

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler has Next It Girl written all over her, especially after following up her smash debut in West Side Story with a Disney remake, a superhero movie, and a leading role in the Hunger Games spin-off. Really, all she needs to do is add a romantic comedy to her checklist to solidify her role as Hollywood’s hottest young starlet. Having that musical theater background is always a boost on the resumé: you never know when a rom-com heroine may need to burst into song. Zegler wooing her man over casual karaoke: are you seeing the vision? [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

9 / 26

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams is another entry on the list who actually does have a romantic comedy under his belt, but The Wedding Year wasn’t the best showcase for Williams’ romantic talents. (If you’re a stan, though, he is still quite dreamy in it.) Abbott Elementary, meanwhile, has fans everywhere falling in love with the straitlaced Gregory Eddie and his slow-burn romance with Janine (Quinta Brunson). Proving people will still watch broadcast TV is a feat in and of itself, so the audience will surely show up for a rom-com if we can get him material of the quality his performance deserves. Riding the wave of sitcom success to rom-com roles is a time-honored tradition, after all. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

10 / 26

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

We couldn’t include Tyler James Williams and then exclude his romantic counterpart in Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson. Throughout her time as Janine, Brunson’s had us intrigued by not one, but two romances on the series. When she’s done basking in the glory that is AE, it would be awesome to bring her writing skills and comedic timing to the rom-com. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

11 / 26

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

A dreamy, talented man with a sincere face teeming with kindness? Sign us up. Paul Mescal stole the hearts of viewers with his breakout role in the series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People back in 2020. While he’s since secured his first Oscar nomination and is quickly lining up a litany of prestigious projects, we’re begging Mescal not to forget his romantic lead roots and give us a happy ending in a full-fledged rom-com. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

12 / 26

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld has been a reliable star for years now, consistently bringing her A-game no matter the level of the project. She has some solid teen flicks under her belt, and some romantic roles on her resumé. Yet somehow she’s never applied her talents to a true rom-com. Imagine the upbeat energy she brings to Kate Bishop in Hawkeye combined with the romance and sensuality of her performance in Dickinson combined with her comedic relatability from Edge Of Seventeen. That’s a potent romantic comedy heroine right there. In days past, someone with Steinfeld’s level of talent and charm would already have a career like Julia Roberts by now. It’s not too late to make it happen! [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

13 / 26

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey is making a name for himself as a love interest: his turn as the hero in Bridgerton’s second season was widely praised, and he’s following it up by playing Fiyero, one point in the Wicked movie’s love triangle. Obviously, Bailey can do steamy and dreamy, but if you’ve seen Crashing (Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-season wonder on Netflix), you know he can also do hilarious and high-energy. It would be great to see him in any kind of rom-com (even many kinds of rom-coms), but particularly a gay one–his upcoming role in Fellow Travelers may satisfy the romantic urge, but we need to see a role that lets him do comedy again, too! [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

14 / 26

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Another Wicked co-star for the list, Ariana Grande’s return to acting for her first substantial role since her Nickelodeon days opens all sorts of doors. We know she’s a romantic comedy appreciator and a comedy aficionado, so she shouldn’t take much convincing with the right script. Grande has the acting chops and the pipes necessary to become the next big crossover star, a la Jennifer Lopez. She could probably pull off any role, but why not play with her diva status in the vein of Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard? It could be the next step in Grande’s already illustrious career. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

15 / 26

John Cho

John Cho

John Cho
John Cho
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Our own Saloni Gajjar reported from the 2023 TCAs that John Cho said he hadn’t gotten many offers in the romantic comedy genre, despite proving himself more than worthy with the gone-too-soon Selfie. Well, no time like the present! He’s just as good (if not better) than he ever was, and of course just as dreamy (if not more so!) as ever. Cho’s buttoned-up straight-man role on Selfie was a classic and he’s an attractive rom-com foil, but his prodigious comedy career shows he has the potential to be any kind of leading man. [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

16 / 26

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Penn Badgley has some teen bordering-on-romantic-comedy films under his belt, but what he does not have is the adult romantic comedy vehicle he deserves. His beloved role in Easy A proves he can crush a love interest part, and his TikTok presence shows he’s only become more goofy and charming in the time since. If people are swooning over Joe from You, imagine how they’d react to him as a leading man who isn’t a toxic murderer. Let Penn have some fun, you cowards! [Mary Kate Carr]

Advertisement

17 / 26

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

Florence Pugh remains one of today’s most in-demand actors, but here’s my demand that she star in a rom-com! Watching Little Women in 2019 was one of those moments where you can see the potential, with her winsome take on Amy March. Overall, Pugh has shied away from romantic lead roles, but it’s never too late. She did pick up a role in the pandemic-era Father Of The Bride Part 3 (ish), but we take that “ish” as permission to not count it on her filmography. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

18 / 26

Dev Patel

Dev Patel

Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Photo: Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images)

Dev Patel joins Daniel Kaluuya on this list as former Skins stars who need to join a romantic comedy, and quickly. He’s such a honey, and it would be easy for him to cast a dreamy spell over the populace as a rom-com lead. I really only get to say it once on this list: He’s hot, and I would simply like to see it happen. Consider this a manifestation. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

19 / 26

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Nope and Minari star Steven Yeun proved his rom-com prowess in Tuca & Bertie, in which he voices the supportive, charming, goofy, and sweet Speckle. While his leading roles in dramas have earned him acclaim as an actor since his Walking Dead days, Tuca & Bertie showed that Yeun possesses all that’s needed in a stellar rom-com lead—wit, tenderness, and an endearing face! [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

20 / 26

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson
Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon (Getty Images)

When it comes to where Haley Lu Richardson could go following her performance in The White Lotus, a rom-com feels like the perfect vehicle for her. I could absolutely see her playing an elevated version of Portia in a film, preferably one where she does not get duped by a guy who’s fucking his “uncle.” Richardson has a groundedness and loveableness that would work well as a rom-com lead, and we’d love to see her bring some Gen-Z outfits to the rom-com. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

21 / 26

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

John Sciulli
Andrew Garfield
Photo: John Sciulli (Getty Images)

While Andrew Garfield’s stuck to playing religious zealots—and Spider-Man—over the last few years, his red-carpet interviews with Amelia Dimoldenberg are enough to show that he’s got what it takes to lead. I mean, the chemistry! Garfield’s career feels akin to Pugh’s in that they bring a level of prestige to a project, and they need to use their talents for good. With their help, maybe we could have Oscar-winning rom-coms again. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

22 / 26

Lee Pace

Lee Pace

Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

Lee Pace, everyone! What can’t the man do? He’s done science fiction, fantasy, drama, superhero flicks, and even a slasher, but he’s yet to take on a rom-com. He won my heart for his performance as Ned in Pushing Daisies nearly 15 years ago, and it’s a crying shame he hasn’t picked up a leading romance role since then. He’s the queer rom-com lead we don’t just want, but need. Not to mention, he’s six-foot-five. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

23 / 26

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott is still early in her career, meaning the possibilities are absolutely endless for her following Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Maybe she and Lee Pace can reunite as their BBB characters and play out their short-lived romance before the ill-fated weekend getaway. Sennott has excelled at playing people you root for despite their misgivings, and we could totally see this translating to a complicated rom-com lead (a la Julia Roberts). [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

24 / 26

Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

Despite playing out a romantic storyline in Elizabeth Meriwether’s comedy series New Girl, Jake Johnson has yet to take up a role in a rom-com feature film. The role of Nick Miller checked off many boxes for a great lead, and his most recent performance in HBO’s Minx shows that he’s truly got it all. Johnson is sexy with a rugged masculinity! He’s funny yet capable of emotional depth! He’s hot! Come on now, Jake, quit holding out on us. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Advertisement

25 / 26

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson
Sam Richardson
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The Afterparty showrunner Christopher Miller has already made the case for Sam Richardson as a rom-com star, and done it brilliantly. One of last year’s most ambitious and delightful new series, The Afterparty established its conceit of a different cinematic genre every episode by presenting Richardson’s character as the star of a romantic comedy. It’s one of those “aha” moments of matching actor and role; you wouldn’t at first think the goofball from I Think You Should Leave and Veep could nail the rom part in a rom-com, until you see him pull off the earnestness and awkwardness required of a “sweet friend-zoned guy” narrative. Richardson just has a natural, self-effacing buoyancy, and an everyday, rather than aspirational, vibe that hapless sweethearts yearning for a rom-com revival can relate to. [Jack Smart]

Advertisement

26 / 26