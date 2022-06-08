During their Variety Actors On Actors interview, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Severance’s Adam Scott inadvertently revealed the former will be appearing in the reboot of Party Down in a guest role.

“After doing Janine for months straight on Abbott, I remember getting so excited to come do another thing in a way that almost felt juvenile,” Brunson tells Scott in the interview.

Scott replies, “But that was announced, right? We can say it—you’re guest starring on Party Down.”

Oops. It wasn’t announced... until now. Per Variety, Brunson will appear in the reboot as Jaff, the “sharp, calculating agent” of Kyle Bradway (played by Ryan Hansen).

The reboot has pulled Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Hansen, and Megan Mullally back to their original roles. The only one absent is Lizzy Caplan, who’s tied up the shows filming Fatal Attraction and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Scott, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are all attached as executive producers, with Enbom serving as showrunner. In addition to Brunson, other confirmed guest stars include: Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao. James Marsden is set for a recurring role.

Lasting two seasons , Party Down follows a group of Hollywood strivers who work together at a catering gig. When filming on the revival wrapped back in March, Scott called the experience “magical.”

“We just finished on Saturday night, or Sunday morning at 3 a.m. It’s going to be great,” Scott told Vulture. “It was a really magical month and a half or so while we were shooting.”

“‘Magical’ is gross” Scott continued. “I don’t want to say that. It’s that particular combination of people where you have the greatest time. When you’re laughing and you can’t really breathe—we all needed it.”

The first two seasons of the O.G. Party Down are available to stream on Starz and Hulu. Variety also hints that a release date for the new season is expected to arrive soon.