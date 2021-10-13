It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a new album from Adele—six years to be exact. After dealing with countless fans inquiring when the follow up to 25 is coming out , Adele has now given them an answer: November 19.



Two days ahead of the release of first single, “Easy On Me,” Adele announced the date of her forthcoming record 30's arrival with a heartfelt note on social media.

“I was certainly nowhere I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly—willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! ” she wrote.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” she conti nu ed, “ Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found myself feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put out this album.”

In a recent Vogue profile, Adele opened up about how her divorce shaped the album. T hough she told writer Giles Hattersley that the album’s “kind of not” about the end of her marriage, Hatter sley not ed that the four songs he listened to “all sound pretty divorce-y.” She also told him that she wanted to use this record to explain to her nine-year-old son, Angelo, what caused her marriage to dissolve .

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she said.

