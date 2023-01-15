Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.

Hahn teased a follow-up to “Agatha All Along” while talking to TVLine at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, saying that the most exciting thing about going back to the villainous character was “her costumes and her nails,” because “they’re fabulous,” but also, “who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that, certainly not me!” So, much like how a movie fan may be under the impression that traveling the multiverse is an integral part of any Spider-Man story, it seems like being involved in a musical number is quickly becoming a core part of the MCU’s characterization of Agatha Harkness.

But the idea of there being a new song in Coven Of Chaos should hardly be surprising, even without the fact that most of the world was introduced to the character with the “Agatha All Along” number. After all, the last big news about the show was that Patti LuPone had joined the cast, and Marvel probably wouldn’t cast her without taking her musical talents into account… though they did cast Evan Peters in the original show just to meta-fuck with people and not for any actual X-Men payoff… so, who knows.

Coven Of Chaos is reportedly going to start filming this week, so it’ll be a while before we get to see (or hear) anything official from it.