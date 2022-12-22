Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, Kathryn Hahn’s spin-off of WandaVision on Disney+, increasing the chances of fans getting something they maybe never even considered wanting in the first place: Patti LuPone performing a song about a Marvel Comics character. Maybe even “Agatha All Along” itself? The show is going to have to do something with that earworm.

This news was first reported by Deadline, which reported that LuPone “may be playing a witch,” but Disney and Marvel haven’t said anything official (and they surely won’t any time soon). If that’s true, though, it would make a lot of sense: You can’t have a “Coven Of Chaos” without a coven, and you can’t have a coven without multiple witches, so why not bring in some famous people to play witches? Aubrey Plaza would also fit there, since she joined the show in November and it wouldn’t especially make any sense for her to reprise her role from Legion… though it didn’t make any sense for Evan Peters to reprise his X-Men role in WandaVision, and that was Agatha all along, so she could pull some nonsense in this show as well.

In addition to Hahn, LuPone, and Plaza, the series will feature Emma Caulfield Ford (reprising her role from WandaVision), Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. As far as we know, there haven’t been many rumors about other people from the comics stopping by, but maybe we’ll get, like… the Hellstroms? Or how about Daredevil? It was fun trying to figure out when he’d show up in She-Hulk, let’s just do that again. They could pull from the Ann Nocenti run where he fought Satan, since that was a magical-type thing that could’ve involved witches. (We know it was Mephisto, not literally Satan, we’re trying to make things easier to follow.)