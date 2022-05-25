Olivia Rodrigo certainly has reverence for the bad ass women in music who came before her. After previously covering No Doubt’s “Just A Girl,” Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” and Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated,” Rodrigo brought ‘90s icon Alanis Morissette out on stage for a performance of the singer’s “You Oughta Know” from her 1995 Jagged Little Pill album.

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo said after the performance. “She’s such an angel.”

Advertisement

Last year, the two had a chat over at Rolling Stone, in which they talked about social media, heartbreak, and the stresses of tour. Rodrigo took a moment to open up about Morissette’s influence on her as a songwriter.

“I remember having my mind blown when I was 13. I was in the car with my parents listening to Jagged Little Pill,” Rodrigo said. “I remember hearing ‘Perfect,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I told my music teacher a couple days after: ‘You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 70% off HP Gaming Desktops and Laptops Select products

HP has a number of discounts ranging from their general use laptops to their desktops and laptops built for PC gaming. Shop at HP Advertisement

During her set on Tuesday night, Rodrigo also took a moment to lament the death of the 18 schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, while calling for stricter gun control.

“Though I’m so excited to be here tonight, I’m so, so devastated about the shooting that happened in Texas today,” Rodrigo says. “We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality we’re living in, and we need stricter gun control laws.”

Advertisement

Rodrigo is in the midst of her first ever tour, following the release of her debut album SOUR last May. Morissette herself is about to hit the road as she continues her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour.