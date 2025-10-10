Sarah Snook loses her eldest boy in All Her Fault trailer

Sarah Snook’s characters just cannot catch a break. We all remember where we were when Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) told Shiv she was “maybe not a good person to have children” while she was pregnant in Succession. Her latest character, Marissa Irvine, does have a child (Duke McCloud), but lives through a nightmare when she goes to pick him up from a playdate and is met at the door by a mother who’s never heard of her son and has no idea where he is. Some day, something has to go right for one of these women, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening any time soon—at least not in All Her Fault.

The new trailer for the Peacock series, which was adapted from Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name, is a little bit Broadchurch, a little Big Little Lies. Marissa and characters played by Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, and Jay Ellis sit in fancy houses, drink wine, keep earth-shattering secrets from each other, and potentially much worse. “You know, I honestly didn’t see this coming,” says a detective played by Michael Peña at the end of the clip. “These nice people… killing each other.”





Since Succession ended, Snook has been busy with a number of projects, most notably her Tony-winning role in The Picture Of Dorian Gray on Broadway. She’s also given birth to a daughter of her own. “To be pregnant in one show and then have your child go missing in the other—let’s hope that’s not the motherhood journey for most,” the actor joked in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “There’s a different kind of attention to those roles that I can bring now from being a mom, and also a depth of feeling that I wouldn’t have understood prior to having a kid. Thinking back on other shows where I’ve been a mom, [I’m] going, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to watch that because I would’ve made different choices if I was actually a parent.'”

We’ll see what choices Marissa makes when all eight episodes of All Her Fault premiere November 6 on Peacock.