Newswire

Sarah Snook was "very upset" to learn about Succession ending at a table read

Sarah Snook felt "a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness" upon realizing that Jesse Armstrong's HBO favorite would conclude with season 4

By
Hattie Lindert
Sarah Snook
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong’s confirmation last month that the HBO favorite’s highly-anticipated fourth season would be “pretty definitively the end” came as a shock to the system for the drama’s dedicated fanbase. As it turns out, they’re not alone: Sarah Snook, who stars on the series as beige-loving girlboss Siobhan Roy, says that she didn’t have an inkling that the series was concluding until she sat down at a table read.

“I was very upset,” she shares with The Los Angeles Times’ Meredith Blake. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

When Armstrong announced Succession’s conclusion in an interview with The New Yorker’s Rebecca Mead, he emphasized that although the decision wasn’t an easy one to make, he wanted the series to end on a high note instead of gradually losing steam.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he shared. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”

Snook may have felt initially left in the lurch by the news, but even she recognizes that any labor of love ultimately ends in some level of bittersweet heartbreak.

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she added. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.” Perhaps Snook read a certain digital media publication’s essay on the fourth season prestige television sweet spot.

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

