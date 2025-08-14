Sarah Snook is our latest mother of a missing child in All Her Fault first look
Dakota Fanning co-stars in the new Peacock mystery thriller, premiering November 6.
“Missing child” media is having a bit of a moment right now. Zach Cregger’s Weapons is one of the summer’s buzziest movies, about a classroom full of kids that abruptly disappears one night. Earlier this year saw the release of the Freeform series The Stolen Girl, about a woman whose daughter is kidnapped. And now we’ve got a first look at All Her Fault, a new series premiering November 6 on Peacock, in which Succession‘s Sarah Snook (a recent Tony winner) plays another mother whose child goes missing under mysterious circumstances.