Sarah Snook is our latest mother of a missing child in All Her Fault first look

“Missing child” media is having a bit of a moment right now. Zach Cregger’s Weapons is one of the summer’s buzziest movies, about a classroom full of kids that abruptly disappears one night. Earlier this year saw the release of the Freeform series The Stolen Girl, about a woman whose daughter is kidnapped. And now we’ve got a first look at All Her Fault, a new series premiering November 6 on Peacock, in which Succession‘s Sarah Snook (a recent Tony winner) plays another mother whose child goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

The premise of All Her Fault is quite similar to The Stolen Girl; in that British production, a mother (Andor‘s Denise Gough) agrees to a playdate with a new mother (Holliday Grainger) at her daughter’s school, but when she goes to pick the girl up the house has been completely vacated, leaving questions as to who the woman was and why she would abduct Gough’s daughter. All Her Fault (which is based on the novel by Andrea Mara) starts from the same place, with a slightly more surreal twist: “Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes,” according to the logline. “She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The All Her Fault first look photo features a distressed-looking Snook with her co-star Dakota Fanning. Also appearing in the series, which is created and written by Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion), are Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara. This is Peacock’s latest attempt to be a premier destination for limited series crime dramas, following the likes of A Friend Of The Family, Apples Never Fall, and Long Bright River. The first four episodes debut on November 6, with two new episodes every Thursday through November 20. You can check out the photo below.