Much like Madonna bootcamp or the Knives Out 2 casting process that left Kaley Cuoco in tears, finding a Glinda for Jon M. Chu’s two-part, live action Wicked adaptation was no easy undertaking. In fact, even Amanda Seyfried says she was passed over for the role after a rigorous, extended series of auditions.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” Seyfried tells Backstage in a new interview, where she was asked the “wildest thing” she’s done to get a part. “Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.” You can’t accuse Seyfried of not wanting it bad enough!

Although Seyfried may not have won the “Popular” vote (Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba), she has no regrets about auditioning, and says it served as a litmus test for her progress as a singer. Seyfried previously took on major musical roles in 2012's Les Miserables and 2008's Mamma Mia (and of course, who could forget her unforgettably stilted rendition of Lil Wayne’s “How To Love” on The Dropout.)

“I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” Seyfried muses. “Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Though the Wicked films won’t begin principle photography until November, both already have release dates locked in. Wicked: Chapter One will premiere December 25, 2024; Wicked: Chapter Two will premiere on the same date in 2025.