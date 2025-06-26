Paul Dano might write and direct a comedy for his old Swiss Army Man pals Daniels
Back before they were “those guys who won all the Oscars out of nowhere with Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—a.k.a. Daniels—were just “those guys who had won no Oscars, but did make a movie where Paul Dano rides Daniel Radcliffe’s farting corpse like a speedboat.” Now, the Swiss Army Man duo is reportedly set to team back up with their old flatulent corpse helmsman, with Deadline reporting that Dano is writing, and is in talks to direct, a new comedy that the two will likely produce.