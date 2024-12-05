Netflix expands westward with trailer for gritty new series American Primeval After being announced as the lead in Oh, Mary, Betty Gilpin is traveling to a very different era of American history.

Yellowstone is ending, which means there’s a dusty throne (or maybe a saddle would be a more appropriate metaphor) to be filled. Sure, there’s a million and one lesser Yellowstones in the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan-verse, but that doesn’t mean other streamers aren’t going to scramble to claim their stake in the landscape while the getting is good. It’s the story of the American West all over again.

Netflix is entering the rush with American Primeval, a take on the era that’s far more The Revenant than Dutton ranch. That might be because the writer of the brutal Leonardo DiCaprio film, Mark L. Smith, is on board as a writer and executive producer of the Netflix series. Hopefully this one will be nightmarish grizzly bear-free, but director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) did promise in a statement that the show would go “into the belly of the beast.” That could be literal—we won’t know until the series officially premieres on January 9.

The show’s summary promises one thing: violence (and lots of it). “This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace—even fewer know compassion,” it reads. “There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.”

Just days after being announced as the new Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s satiric play Oh, Mary!, Betty Gilpin (Glow) is traveling back to an earlier (and far more serious) era as Sara Rowell, a mother seeking a guide across the dangerous frontier for her and her son, Devin. FNL alum Taylor Kitsch leads the ensemble as Isaac, “a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons.” He and Gilpin will be joined by Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, Lucas Neff, Derek Hinkey, Saura Lightfoot Leon, Preston Mota, and Shawnee Pourier.