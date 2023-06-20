The current Writers Guild of America strike falls an auspicious 15 years after the last writers strike, and the media landscape has changed drastically. No one can speak to the changes—and the pressing concerns on the picket lines—than those who were around for the previous strike(s). That includes Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who were both in prime career positions in the 2007-2008 strike and have gone on to do even more acclaimed work in the years since.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about their new live show, the Restless Leg tour, Poehler commented on the current strike, which has gone on for more than a month now. “I know a lot of triple-hyphenates—SAG, WGA, DGA—are talking more, which is exciting to see in terms of strength in numbers and solidarity,” she observed. “So I feel, anecdotally, people that aren’t in the business are more aware of it than they were last time.”

As for what has people dialed in, “I think that’s simply because the AI issue extends past our business,” the Parks & Recreation alum explained, and Fey agreed. “It’s this general concern about ‘Where will jobs go?’ and ‘How can corporations be doing so well, and yet the wages of writers continue to go down?’ The pure labor movement part does feel like a shared knowledge or experience that’s different than 2007-2008,” Poehler said.

During the last strike, the second season of Fey’s Emmy-winning series 30 Rock came to an abrupt (though emotionally appropriate) conclusion due to the work stoppage. Saturday Night Live, where Poehler was still a cast member, was also affected by the strike. Both shows put on now-legendary live versions at the Upright Citizens Brigade at the time, raising money to support production staff who were laid off during the strike.

Fey has been on the picket line this year, joining fellow SNL alumni like Paula Pell, who currently stars in the Fey-produced Girls5Eva. “I work with incredible, strong women who never take the quiet way out,” Pell told The A.V. Club at one strike event outside the 30 Rock building where she, Fey, and Poehler were all once employed. “We need to be loud and not afraid to speak up because it makes no sense that there’s no money in residuals for writers when people [studio heads] who say that are getting more and more bonuses yearly. I was never good at math, but I know that much.”