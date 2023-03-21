Anne Hathaway to become a pop star in A24's Mother Mary

Anne Hathaway has been mothering exceptionally hard lately, and now she’s tapping further into her power for David Lowery’s next film, Mother Mary. Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame will also star in the A24 production.

Based on a script by Lowery, the epic pop melodrama follows a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel), per Deadline. In addition to the score work by Daniel Hart, superpop producer Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX (who recently recorded “Hot Girl” for Bodies Bodies Bodies) will pen original songs for the film.

Mother Mary marks Lowery’s third project for A24, following 2017's A Ghost Story and 2021's The Green Knight. Hart—a touring member during rock musician St. Vincent’s early career—has worked with Lowery on all of his previous endeavors, including his debut St. Nick and breakout feature Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.

While Hathaway will be playing a pop star in Mother Mary, she’s going to fall in love with one later this year in the film The Idea of You, which takes inspiration from former 1-D member Harry Styles. Hathaway will play a mom who gets swept up in a romance with a boy band member after a chance encounter. Additionally, the actor stars in Ottessa Moshfegh’s adaptat ion of her own novel, Eileen, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Coming off of her role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coel will soon appear in Donald Glover’s Mr. And Mrs. Smith for Amazon. The multi-hyphenate is best known for her Emmy-winning original series, I May Destroy You, which follows one young woman’s journey to process her sexual assault.