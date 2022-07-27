There’s never been a better time to be a Charli XCX stan. Pop music’s cult queen has dropped her new track, “Hot Girl,” the theme song for A24's new slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies.



The singer teamed up with Greg Daniel of T he 1975 for the new song, which was commissioned by the team behind the film and intended to capture the spirit of the story. Thus: “Pull up to the mansion, pull up to the party/All my friends are so hot, we gonna get it started,” the lyrics declare, in what is a pretty accurate description of the movie’s trailer. So goes the chorus: “I’m a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl/I’m a bitch girl, fast girl, catch me if you can, girl.”

Charli XCX - Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies) (Official Audio)

It’s a running joke on TikTok to question whether one has just made the song of the summer, but Ms. XCX is putting in the work, even creating a little dancey-dance that she debuted on the app. Both Charli and the film’s stars (Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, and Rachel Sennott) have done their due diligence on TikTok to promote the tune.

No doubt Charli has had a banner year so far, dropping her well-received fifth studio album Crash in March. Since then, she’s appeared on Saturday Night Live (after a COVID postponement), collabed with Tïesto, and set out on tour with supporting acts Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. She was even recently nominated for a Video Music Award for “Best Metaverse Performance” for her Roblox concert (!) in June.



Bodies Bodies Bodies, about a group of rich 20-somethings whose party gets horrifically derailed when a guest is murdered, premieres in theaters on August 12 . Until then, you can bump the new Charli theme song to help you get in the “Hot Girl” mindset.