Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano have all joined Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Glover’s Mr. And Mrs. Smith series over at Prime Video, meaning a show with an already hot cast just cranked it up a notch.

There are currently no details on who the three will be playing in the show. Glover and Erskine lead the series as John and Jane, whose marriage only becomes more complicated when they are hired by a mysterious spy agency. As part of his overall deal with Amazon, Glover works as the series’ co-creator and executive producer alongside Francesca Sloane, who also serves as showrunner.

As an Emmy-winner, Coel is best known for creating, writing, directing, and starring in the HBO limited series I May Destroy You. The multi-hyphenate also starred in Black Earth Rising and Chewing Gum, and will next be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Turturro and Dano recently held prominent roles in The Batman, although they never share a scene together in the film. Earlier this year, Turturro starred alongside Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, and Britt Lower in the Apple thriller series, Severance. The actor is a favorite of the Coen brothers, with roles in Barton Fink, Miller’s Crossing, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and The Big Lebowski. He’s also appeared in numerous Spike Lee features, including Do The Right Thing, He Got Game, She Hate Me, and Jungle Fever.

Dano known for his appearances in There Will Be Blood, Prisoners, Love & Mercy, Swiss Army Man, Little Miss Sunshine, and now as The Riddler in The Batman. He previously received an Emmy nomination for his work on Ben Stiller’s Escape At Dannemora, in which he starred opposite Patricia Arquette and Benicio Del Toro.