By his own admission, Armie Hammer “would have done a fucking cat food commercial” if it meant getting acting work again after sexual abuse allegations. Now, he probably wishes he had. Now, after his attempted comeback vehicle has been gleefully championed by the owner of MechaHitler, Hammer has some regrets.

This is per a new report from Puck‘s Kim Masters, who reports that after Hammer finally saw a cut of Citizen Vigilante, the new movie he leads from German director Uwe Boll, “he freaked the fuck out,” according to a source from Hammer’s camp. Hammer stars in the movie as Michael Sanders, the titular vigilante who goes after criminal, rapist migrants in Europe. “The first time he saw it, he was in tears,” says the source. “He called me and said, ‘Fuck. This is hateful, disgusting.'” According to the source, Hammer feels like he didn’t really know what he was signing up for. “I think he knew it certainly leaned toward the right, but Uwe works in a very frantic way…. It’s not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, ‘That was not the movie I thought we made,'” the source says later.

Assuming that’s true, Hammer was probably hoping that the movie would be able to fly under the radar. Elon Musk, however, made sure that didn’t happen, platforming the movie on X, the Everything App, ultimately helping it find global distribution and plans for a sequel. (Hammer’s mouthpiece credits the movie breaking through as a testament to the actor’s starpower.) As disgusted as he may be by the movie, the source didn’t even totally rule out another appearance from Hammer. “It would have to be life-changing money,” says the insider. It’s unclear what that would mean for Hammer, but apparently the reported $250,000 he was paid for Citizen Vigilante wasn’t worth it.