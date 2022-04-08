Resident Evil Village is a game that feels a lot like wandering around a haunted Party City, its scares mixed together with Halloween fun house levels of spooky absurdity. It’s only natural, then, that the internet would eventually find parallels between it and some of the best horror comedies ever made, Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series, and blend them together for our enjoyment.

Here, for your consideration, is one such mash-up: “Ash Williams visits Resident Evil Village.”



Created by eli_handle_b.wav, the visionary behind past hits like “Austin Powers In Mass Effect” and “Mr. Bean In Half-Life 2,” the video uses clips from Evil Dead II and Army Of Darkness to replace Village’s boring old Ethan Winters with a blood-soaked, chainsaw-armed Bruce Campbell.

In less than two minutes, we see Ash transported to fake-Romania, kill a werewolf, ask the internet’s favorite giant vampire if she’d like to pop a bottle of champagne with him, jump into a battle-ready robot, get splashed with monster vomit, and lose his mind laughing at haunted dolls in a reenactment of Evil Dead II’s finest scene. The only thing missing is a potentially very long section that takes full advantage of the fact that both Village and Evil Dead possess an outright hatred for their protagonists’ hands that’s unrivalled in horror media.

Still, considering the debt Resident Evil—especially Resident Evil VII and Village—owe to Evil Dead, it only feels right that somebody finally did Ash the honor of putting him into a video game that, unlike so many official Evil Dead games over the years, doesn’t suck. (We’ll have to wait and see whether next months Evil Dead: The Game can live up to this fan video.)



With this done, we just hope eli_handle_b returns to this idea for at least one more entry, giving us Ash fighting off hordes of tiny, evil baby-faced Chris Redfields before they’re done with the concept for good.



