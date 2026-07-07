The animated Last Airbender returns in the trailer for Avatar Aang
Amid leaks, hacks, and Netflix live-action-ifying the franchise, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender tries to restore balance to the series.
It’s been a rough year for Avatar: The Last Airbender. As rights holders have spent the last 15 years trying to figure out why this series has had such a hold on multiple generations, they’ve continuously failed to give fans what they wanted (more animated Aang). There was M. Night Shyamalan’s live-action adaptation, the well-liked sequel series, The Legend Of Korra, and, most recently, Netflix’s latest live-action version of the show, which is reportedly not doing well in the retention department. Finally, Paramount brings back the animated Aang, originally as a theatrical release and later as a streaming one. The decision to move the film to streaming ignited a fan rebellion, climaxing with the leak of the entire movie on X, the Everything App, where Paramount continues to peddle its wares, even though it’s clearly a liability that devalued the work of its cast, crew, and the entire $80 million production. A 26-year-old man was later arrested in Singapore for accessing Paramount’s servers without authorization.