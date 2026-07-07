The animated Last Airbender returns in the trailer for Avatar Aang

It’s been a rough year for Avatar: The Last Airbender. As rights holders have spent the last 15 years trying to figure out why this series has had such a hold on multiple generations, they’ve continuously failed to give fans what they wanted (more animated Aang). There was M. Night Shyamalan’s live-action adaptation, the well-liked sequel series, The Legend Of Korra, and, most recently, Netflix’s latest live-action version of the show, which is reportedly not doing well in the retention department. Finally, Paramount brings back the animated Aang, originally as a theatrical release and later as a streaming one. The decision to move the film to streaming ignited a fan rebellion, climaxing with the leak of the entire movie on X, the Everything App, where Paramount continues to peddle its wares, even though it’s clearly a liability that devalued the work of its cast, crew, and the entire $80 million production. A 26-year-old man was later arrested in Singapore for accessing Paramount’s servers without authorization.

Nevertheless, despite the fan revolt over the decision to dump the film on streaming, the movie is still coming to Paramount+, and now it has an official trailer. And for the Avatar fans that opted not to pirate the movie on X, it offers a clean look at the long-awaited sequel to The Last Airbender.

The film introduces an adult Aang, voiced by Eric Nam, who must harness an ancient power to save his culture from extinction. He’ll get some help from Tagah (voiced by Dave Bautista), Katara (Jessica Matten), Sokka (Román Zaragoza), Zuko (Steven Yeun), and Toph (Dionne Quan). Other voices to listen for include Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, reprising Aang’s beloved pets, Appa and Momo.

Even though fans have been able to watch it for months now, the film is still set to hit Paramount+ on July 25.