Back in May, Jackass director Jeff Tremaine was granted a 3-year restraining order against Bam Margera, who allegedly sent texts to the director threatening to harm him and his children after he fired the former Viva La Bam star from Jackass Forever for allegedly violating his contract. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Margera filed a complaint on Monday against Paramount Pictures, Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, and Jackass producer Spike Jonze for wrongfully firing him.



In the lawsuit, Margera alleges that Jonze, Knoxville, and Tremaine coerced him into signing a “wellness agreement” that “allowed for his immediate termination in the event he didn’t blow into a breathalyzer three times a day, submit to a urinalysis twice a week, have his have his hair follicles tested on a regular basis, and take pills every morning while on a FaceTime call with a doctor hired by Paramount.”

According to THR, the lawsuit claims Margera signed the agreement without the opportunity to show it an attorney, and was kicked off from the movie for testing positive for Adderall, which the suit alleges Margera has been taking for the past decade.



The suit claims, “Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced. Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

Prior to the lawsuit, Margera had posted a video on Instagram in May, claiming that Tremaine and Knoxville betrayed, abandoned, and rejected him. His Jackass co-star Steve-O left a comment, noting that the director and co-star were just looking out for his health out of love:

