Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s incoming magnum opus, co-written with her partner Noah Baumbach, premieres in theaters July 21, 2023. Long has this Margot Robbie vehicle been anticipated. We know how much the stars love the script. We know about Ken-ergy. And we know there are lots of Barbies, a handful of Kens, and a seemingly villainous Will Ferrell.

And, yet, we still know so little about the plot. The latest teaser trailer gave us a little more to go on, but the fabulous new character posters have truly set the Internet ablaze. With all that in mind, The A.V. Club is here to share we’re sharing out most important Barbie theories: What are all the Barbies binging on a night in at the Dream House? Let’s begin!