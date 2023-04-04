Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has been one of Hollywood’s most-anticipated movies since it was first announced in the summer of 2021. As production kicked off last year, the intrigue only grew as pretty much every actor not already attached to Oppenheimer joined the cast and paparazzi photos of Robbie and Gosling in rollerblading regalia went viral. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures has finally unveiled a full trailer for Barbie.



The first teaser for the film paid tribute to the opening sequence of 2001: A Space Odyssey, substituting Barbie in her classic striped swimsuit for the brain-breaking monolith. It offered only the briefest glimpses of co-stars Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu, keeping the plot under wraps.

Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

This morning, the Barbie official Twitter account also confirmed the inclusion of Dua Lipa in the ensemble. Now, following Will Ferrell’s confirmation that he plays the “insensitive” CEO of Barbie manufacturer Mattel, the new trailer shows that life in plastic may not be so fantastic. And of course, Gosling’s promised “Ken-ergy” is on full display.

Barbie was co-written by Gerwig and her longtime collaborator and partner Noah Baumbach. While both filmmakers are primarily known for lower-key indie fare such as Lady Bird, Mistress America, and Frances Ha, stars Gosling, Ferrell, and Liu have been quick to praise the script.

The Barbie cast also includes Hari Nef, Michael Cera, America Ferrara, Emma Mackey, Rhea Perlman, Nicola Coughlin, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, Jamie Demetriou, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, and Connor Swindells. As for what didn’t make it into the movie? Saoirse Ronan, Amy Schumer, and the song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

Barbie is anticipated in theaters on July 21.