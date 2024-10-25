Before traps Billy Crystal in a glacially paced psychological thriller

Inside Apple TV+ there are two wolves. One champions genuinely gripping stories, while the other is desperate to become the new dumping ground for prestige flops led by big Hollywood names. So despite a few of its genuinely good shows breaking through the clutter, other underrated gems (Pachinko, Land Of Women, Sunny) still struggle to find an audience. They also tend to get crushed under the weight of the platform’s hollow star-studded efforts (Extrapolations, The Morning Show) and misfires like Julianne Moore’s Lisey’s Story and Natalie Portman’s Lady In The Lake, which waste their leading stars’ talents. And now, Billy Crystal’s psychological thriller Before joins their ranks.

Created by Sarah Thorp, Before is a meandering mess from start to finish. It nudges at the horrifying possibilities of its sweeping narrative without realizing any of its potential. Crystal plays Eli, a child psychologist haunted by the recent suicide of his wife (Judith Light). His grief worsens when a new patient, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), seems to be connected to him and know about a sordid past he’s been hiding. The shared nightmares, hallucinations, and conflicts of this old man and a young kid suggest something sinister or supernatural is afoot. So…what’s going on? A ferociously determined Eli attempts to find answers—but unfortunately, his efforts reach “your eyes will glaze over” levels of tediousness.

To drive home their shared misery, Before hits you over the head with shots of creepy images—water dripping, a cold fog, a snaky worm, strange drawings, night terrors—over and over (and over and over) as a way to, presumably, develop an arty voice. And worse, these stylistic flourishes get priority over character development, pacing and backstories that would get viewers to be invested in or care about the outcomes of Noah, Eli, and their loved ones.

On the plus side, directors like Adam Bernstein and David Petrarca are able to build a spooky world around these two. And sets like Eli’s brownstone and Noah’s hospital room invoke a feeling of claustrophobia once they both start to feel trapped in their own heads. In those rare moments, Before succeeds as a menacing, subliminal drama. But cool visuals aren’t enough to sustain ten episodes.

Crystal’s foray into the streaming era is hampered here by a dull script and suspense that takes too long to snap into focus. And even when it does, Before doesn’t let anyone process the frankly tame twists it has served up. Crystal remains a magnetic force throughout though. He makes Eli’s sorrow, increasing paranoia, and fear extremely palpable, and there’s always a sense of urgency behind his actions. This gives Before some much-needed momentum when it’s otherwise sagging (which it almost always is). Crystal keeps the sinking ship barely afloat, and the series brazenly squanders the talents of the rest of his co-stars.

As Noah, Jupe gets a little room to cultivate his performance beyond a terrified eight-year-old who may or may not be possessed. As for Light, her presence is limited to popping up as a specter to freak out Eli. Is her ghost trying to tell him something? Is she taunting her husband about his lies? It’s hard to say what the purpose is because her appearances are borderline farcical despite the serious subject matter. Meanwhile, Rosie Perez has a couple of strong scenes as Noah’s foster mother, but it’s part of a one-dimensional arc with almost no emotional substance. Much of the same can be said for Hope Davis and Sakina Jaffrey, who, as Eli’s colleagues, seem to be around just for exposition.

The experience of watching Before raises the question of why Crystal was drawn to it since he’s also an executive producer. Then again, this applies to several other celebrities who have made confounding choices for Apple TV+ projects. As the streamer figures out ways to adapt in this constantly changing space, the glacially paced Before feels like it’s doomed to be forgotten.

Before premieres October 25 on Apple TV+