Liam Gallagher is sorry for tweeting a racial slur right before Oasis reunites

The countdown to the Oasis reunion is entering its final hours, but our “number of days since a Gallagher brother said something offensive” countdown has once again hit zero. On Wednesday, Liam Gallagher had to apologize after posting a word typically used as a slur against East Asian people on Twitter/X. (The Daily Mail has the screenshots.) Like, he literally just posted the word without any other context. When asked by a follower “what does this mean,” he initially replied, “It’s an ancient thought process get on it.”

Typically, the musician’s first instinct when told he was “gonna get canceled today” was to respond, “Whatever,” per People. When told, “Liam you can’t say that,” he shot back, “Why.” When a fan explained “Cuz it’s racist,” he told them, “Behave.” Another follower warned, “Are you kidding me youre gonna offend your own fans liam dont start,” to which he replied, “Chill out Birdy.” But a few hours later, something convinced him to own up, though in the usual dodgy way: “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x,” he posted.

It’s certainly true the Gallaghers don’t discriminate, at least in terms of who they offend. Over the years Liam and Noel have frequently talked shit about their fans, other artists, and each other. Liam in particular frequently gets himself in trouble as a prolific poster; in the past he’s had to apologize for or at least delete tweets using ableist or homophobic slurs. The brothers’ irascible nature is why some fans questioned whether the Oasis reunion would even make it off the ground, assuming they’d likely start brawling again before the tour actually began. But the first show is scheduled for July 4, and though they didn’t make it to the stage without first widely broadcasting a racial slur, it seems they will in fact make it to the stage. It’s hard to truly “cancel” a band that makes being offensive part of the brand—just ask Matty Healy!