Liam Gallagher is sorry for tweeting a racial slur right before Oasis reunites
Gallagher said that he didn't intend to offend: "[You] know I love you all and I do not discriminate."Photo: Didier Messens/Redferns (Getty Images)
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
The countdown to the Oasis reunion is entering its final hours, but our “number of days since a Gallagher brother said something offensive” countdown has once again hit zero. On Wednesday, Liam Gallagher had to apologize after posting a word typically used as a slur against East Asian people on Twitter/X. (The Daily Mail has the screenshots.) Like, he literally just posted the word without any other context. When asked by a follower “what does this mean,” he initially replied, “It’s an ancient thought process get on it.”