You know how it is: You’re in a hurry in the bathroom, you don’t shake enough, you end up dropping some pee on your pants. Do you live with the humiliation, mockery, and laughter of your co-workers? Or wouldn’t you agree that it’d be easier if there was a completely user-funded web site you could go to to throw them off the scent? Wouldn’t you agree that that’d be better?

Advertisement

Tragically, it’s been nearly a month since Netflix released the second season of Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave—and, thus, the genius idea that is Calico Cut Pants. Com, the web site you show people so they think you’re wearing special pants that just look like they have piss stains on them. And yet, the streaming service still hasn’t built this lif e-saving web site/reference to the season’s best sketch. (The 404 on the address suggests that they are squatting on the address, though, in classic “HOLD THAT DOOR!” fashion .) And so some unnamed, benevolent genius—who’s hopefully not completely underwater on this whole thing—has now taken matters into their own hands, launching competing site getcalicocutpants.com. No banner ads, no paywalls, just a web site you can show to people to convince them that your pants are supposed to look like that. It’s like PBS!

And lest you think this is just a reference to a very silly, very long, very funny internet comedy sketch, the site also comes pre-equipped with a cause even better than fooling your dumb co-workers into thinking you have proper bladder control : A built-in Venmo link to the Chicago Coalition For The Homeless, which funds multiple outreach programs and scholarships to help people experiencing houselessness. It’s the kind of genuinely touching gesture that makes it a whole lot easier to say: You gotta give.