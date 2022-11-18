We’re not quite at the point of awards season where the scent of freshly smelted Oscars is wafting through the air, but the race for those statuettes—and all the other prizes along that path—is well underway . Since the major film festivals have concluded, Hollywood has been screening and schmoozing up a storm, ramping up to the Gotham, Spirit, Golden Globes (apparently?), and the various guild awards. The time to make predictions or make the case for potential Oscar nominees has come. The A.V. Club will be doing a bit of both with the major categories in the coming weeks, starting with Best Supporting Actor.

What makes an ideal supporting film performance? These scene stealers are here with 14 examples, any of which could appear on the list when Academy Award nominations are announced on January 24, 2023. Notably, all but two of these names would be first-time Oscar honorees, making this a particularly exciting race to the awards finish line.