Best: Jimmy Kimmel addresses the Will Smith controversy

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Monologue 2023

Jimmy Kimmel and his writers had the unenviable task of figuring out how to talk about last year’s Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle without setting off a whole new round of discourse. He slipped the first mention into a joke about the five Irish actors nominated for awards, saying that “the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.” It was breezy and quick, but that wasn’t the only mention in the monologue. Kimmel took on the subject more directly later on. “If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence during this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and be permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech,” he said.

Kimmel also cautioned that the Academy had a crisis team in place, including Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), Michelle Yeoh, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield, who hilariously grimaced to the camera), and “The Fableman” (a glowering Steven Spielberg). Perhaps the most clever bit of slap-related humor came in the introduction for the best documentary award, the point in last year’s ceremony when Smith lost his temper and accosted Rock on stage. “Hopefully this time it goes off without a hitch, or without Hitch,” he said in reference to the Will Smith film of the same name from 2005. [Cindy White]

