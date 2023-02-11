What's your favorite tragic TV romance?

Jin-Soo Kwon and Sun- Hwa Kwon, Lost

Lost - Jin and Sun death [6x14 - The Candidate]

There’s a tragic romance, then there’s Lost’s Jin (Daniel Dae-Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim). Their relationship evolves beyond space and time, emotional and physical distance, and plenty of miscommunication to become the show’s singular best romantic endeavor. Yes, Lost boasts couples like Desmond and Penny, Sawyer and Juliet, and Jack and Kate. But it’s Sun and Jin who evoke the most visceral emotions over six seasons because of their ups and downs and especially due to how their story concludes.

Sun and Jin couldn’t catch a happy break for long periods of time, huh? Their love marriage turned sour, they crash-landed on a sketchy island, and got into lots of small fights. And when they finally managed to reconnect and rediscover their passion (thanks to honesty and understanding), it’s all ripped away. She escapes; he doesn’t. She raises their child alone; he jumps back to the ’70s Dharma Initiative. How is that fair, Lost? How? To make it worse—and not counting the flash sideways—Sun and Jin reunite in the final season for barely an episode before dying together in the next. Even their reunion was short-lived. [Saloni Gajjar]