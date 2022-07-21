First, it was the wiped Instagram/release date added to bio in mid-June that sent shockwaves across the Internet . Then, it was the Bianca Jagger-meets-Artemis album cover that gave a whole new meaning to the term “horse girl.” Now, Beyoncé has offered up another tease for her imminent seventh studio album Renaissance— and this time, it’s a full track list.

Let’s get right down to business: Beyoncé’s first new studio album since 2016's earth-shaking Lemonade has 16 tracks, including lead single “Break My Soul.” Renaissance is due out July 25 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Apple Music also shared the full composer credits for the album, which the ever-reliable @BeyLegion fan account scrupulously documented. A deep dive into the credits reveals contributions from Jay-Z (aka S. Carter), Skrillex, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Labrinth, Tems, The Neptunes, A.G. Cook, Mike Dean, and yes, Drake. The credits also indicate the album will include samples from Donna Summer, James Brown, Teena Marie, and more.

Although much like judging a book by a cover it’s not great fandom form to judge a track by its title, they do seem to reflect a wide berth of thematic content. The list starts out with a strong message in the form of an introductory track titled “I’m That Girl.” There’s pot ential booty-shakers “Move,” “Heated,” and “Thique” all in a row, but there’s also titles as bluntly declarative as “America Has A Problem.”

Beyoncé even looks beyond her country and up to the stars for mid-album track “Virgo’s Groove .” There’s also a track called “Cozy,” followed by a track called “Alien Superstar.” A renaissance woman must wear many hats, and Mr s. Knowles is nothing if not a renaissance woman.

See the full Renaissance track list below.

