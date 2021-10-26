The black hole-esque maw of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually consume every living actor, whether they like it or not, and while some have eagerly signed on to big starring roles, others apparently treat it more like a band-aid that you just have to rip off so you can get on with your life. If you’re a professional actor, you have to at least give it a try. Maybe you’ll have fun, maybe you’ll get a nice check and become a Lego figure, but unless you’re Gemma Chan, you just have to do it the one time and then nobody will make you do it again.

That brings us to a surprising bit of news: Apparently Bill Murray is in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and he just… casually revealed it to a German news outlet with basically no prompting. Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was like “you work with a lot of directors multiple times, do you prefer that to working with new people?” and Bill Murray was like “I did a Marvel movie with the guy who made Bring It On.”

This comes via Variety, which admits that its translation of the FAZ story isn’t totally exact, but the basic idea is that Murray wanted to work with Peyton Reed even though he’s “not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor or otherwise” because he thinks Bring It On is a “damn good” film. As for how it went, Murray says Reed is a “good guy,” but now that he’s “tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie,” he doesn’t “need that experience a second time.”

We don’t know who Murray might be playing, since we’re not even supposed to know he’s in it—assuming, of course, that he’s not just lying about this or that the translation is totally wrong—but we do know that Quantumania will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, plus the return of Loki’s Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror. The movie doesn’t come out until July of 2023, which is very far away.

