For Voice fans, and probably for Shelton, the most touching tributes came from fellow judges. In addition to Green, Shelton’s beloved bro Adam Levine returned to see him off (oh, and to perform Maroon 5’s new single). A horde of other coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and more, sent in pre-taped tributes wishing him the best. And of course, there was a video from Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani (herself returning as a host next season).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Voice is the reason I met Blake Shelton, and my life completely changed after that,” the singer said (via Yahoo!), recalling that their “lives were having this parallel destruction happen, then next thing you know, Blake and I were becoming, like, besties, and falling in love.” Stefani also revealed that she was having his original big ol’ spinning red chair delivered to their Oklahoma ranch. Shelton proudly proclaimed meeting Stefani on the show is “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Advertisement

The Shelton celebration closed out with a performance of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day from some more former members of Team Blake, including Bryce Leatherwood, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, the Swon Brothers, Dia Frampton, Ian Flanigan, Sundance Head, and Danielle Bradbery. According to Daly, there was “not a dry eye in the house” as the show said goodbye to one of its founding fathers.

Bryce Leatherwood, Cassadee Pope and More Team Blake Artists Perform | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

It should be noted that Team Blake did not win the night; that honor went to Gina Miles, a mentee of new coach Niall Horan. Horan will be returning next season alongside fellow inaugural coach Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and Stefani. But this finale marked the end of an era, and to cap it off, ended with a shot of Shelton with a cardboard box shutting off the lights at NBC. Happy trails!

Advertisement