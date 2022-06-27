Billie Joe Armstrong is done being an American Idiot. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade (and rollback of bodily autonomy), protest isn’t enough for the Green Day frontman—he says he’s ready to abandon the U.S. for good.

During the London stop on Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour, Armstrong took a moment onstage to speak to the grim situation in the U.S. legal system, summing up his frustration with a profanity-laden decree.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” Armstrong told the crowd at the London Stadium.

Advertisement

He continued on to angrily lament that there’s “too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” telling fans: “You’re going to get a lot more of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong is the latest in a series of prominent musicians who’ve taken time during performances to denounce the decision to reverse Roe nearly 40 years after it was enshrined into law.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 46% Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Alexa-enabled

The Omni Series are all produced 4K UHD picture quality and are equipped with the same interface you may be used to on a Fire TV Stick. That means they are also Alexa enabled so no need to type in your favorite movies and shows. Just hold the remote button and ask Alexa. Buy for $300 at Amazon Advertisement

While performing at Glastonbury Music Festival, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in a raucous “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant. And at the same festival, Olivia Rodrigo brought Lily Allen out onstage ti sing a pointed duet of Allen’s hit “Fuck You,” making it clear the performance was dedicated to five specific listeners.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo shared with the crowd. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”