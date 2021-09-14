The Brenaissance keeps going strong! Brendan Fraser will star in The CW’s upcoming action series Professionals, alongside Tom Welling and Elena Anaya.



According to the network’s press release, Welling plays Vincent Corbo, a top-tier security operative who is tasked with protecting rich and powerful clients by any means possible. But “after a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer–billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser)—who suspects sabotage.” We never would’ve expected Fraser would end up playing a character that sounds a lot like Elon Musk, but the idea of it sounds intriguing enough. And if there’s a Musk, there has to be a Grimes, right?



Well, Fraser won’t be playing a guy who dates an AI-obsessed alt-pop star with questionable views on communism, but Peter Swann does have a partner who’s a big part of the story: “Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe.”

Advertisement

The CW hasn’t shared a premiere date for the series yet.

As for what else Fraser has going on, the actor is part of Martin Scorsese’s all-star cast of Killers Of The Flower Moon, and he’ll also be the lead in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. He also recently had a role in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. The actor spent years out of Hollywood after suffering injuries on the set of The Mummy movies. He also shared that part of his absence was due to him allegedly being sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser told GQ in 2018 that his experience made him “feel reclusive” and he suspected that he’d been blacklisted in Hollywood by the HFPA after being vocal about his experience.

