Bruce Campbell is back on top. Not that he was never not on top. But he’s back on the big screen (again, he’s kind of always around). However you want to characterize it, one of the great things about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is that it introduced new moviegoers to Campbell via his pizza ball poppin’ poppa, Pizza Poppa. And thank the demons of Hell because he’s got more Evil Dead stuff on the horizon.

Campbell is reopening the eBook Of The Dead in the long-delaye d Evil Dead: The Game. Why? Because they’ve been busy making it better! “I’m glad they waited, honestly,” Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter. “ There were three previous Evil Dead games made, and you know, they got better. But they were all cheeseball.”

“They kept delaying this game because of platform changes, technology changes and stylistic things change. So we sort of rolled with it, and we’re glad that they waited. I’m very pleased with it, and the game seems to be well received.”

Now that the game is out on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and presumably PS Series 9s Xbox Gold Edition, Campbell can focus on more important things, like whether or not there’s going to be another Darkman. Unsurprisingly, he’s only interested if Raimi’s back—though he did say that Raimi is “not going to direct it.” Nevertheless, he’s happy to see his friend back at it— he said as he changed the subject .

“Look, Sam, he’s back in the game. The old bird’s still got it, and it’s great to see. And mostly, it’s going to be fun because now he’ll have a little more leeway again.”

As for that Multiverse Of Madness and all the bloody, gory violence that caused an uptick in monocles falling into martini glasses? He thinks it’s pretty ridiculous.

“And look, they let Sam Raimi make a Sam Raimi movie. Marvel is always going to put the Marvel stamp on it, but Sam was pretty good at weaseling himself in there. You could just tell there were some definite Sam moments. And people being worked up about it being PG-13 — the violence was pretty cartoonish.”

If there’s any justice in the world, the kids traumatized by the cartoon violence of Doctor Strange will seek out other works by Sam Raimi. Might we suggest starting with The Evil Dead?