Netflix has found its replacement for the fired Frank Langella on its Poe adaptation The Fall Of The House Of Usher today, with Deadline reporting that Bruce Greenwood has signed on to fill in the vacant role on the upcoming miniseries

Greenwood currently stars on The Resident on Fox, a medical drama in which he plays a surgeon with a propensity… for death! (Because his skills are diminishing, but his ego is not, and he’s thus responsible for multiple instances of covered-up malpractice.) Greenwood is, in any case, a veteran actor who works basically constantly; you might know him from his voice work as Batman in recent DC Animated projects; for his work on shows like American Crime Story; and, of course, as the guy who used to show up to be Captain Kirk’s not-dad in Star Trek movies, back when they used to make those. (He also, probably not coincidentally, is an old pal of Usher creator Mike Flanagan, appearing in his Stephen King adaptations Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Per an interview with Flanagan, Greenwood also had an uncredited cameo in the director’s Netflix hit The Haunting Of Hill House, haunting his old Game co-star Carla Gugino .)

Greenwood is joining the Netflix Usher show as Roderick Usher, a part previously portrayed by Langella—u ntil he was removed from the production in mid-April after an investigation into “inappropriate behavior” by the actor on the show’s set. Usher is depicted as a younger man in the Poe story on which the miniseries is based, but clearly Flanagan is doing some moving around of the timeline with his version.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher was reportedly about halfway through its shooting schedule when Langella was ousted; at the time, representatives for the miniseries said they’d continue shooting around the scenes centered on the Roderick character until, apparently, Bruce Greenwood’s agent could be reached.