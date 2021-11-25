Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, November 25. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top p icks

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS and NBC, 9 a.m., rerun at 2 p.m. on NBC): The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back, and hosted by Keke Palme r. Bonus : Here’s an article on the inflatable dino that the American Museum of Natural History sent as part of the parade in 2017. The parade starts at the AMNH.

South Park: Post COVID (Paramount+, 12:01 a.m.): We’re not quite post-pandemic yet, but who said South Park was accurate? This is the first of 14 made-for-streaming features from the four perpetual children of Colorado that will premiere over the next six years. That’s the one thing we can count on happening in 2027! Dan Caffrey returns to recap.



Regular c overage

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild c ards

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand (HBO, 8 p.m.): Directed by Christopher Frierson, this latest installment of the Music Box docuseries centers on Earl “DMX” Simmons as he tries to figure out what’s next after his prison stay, which ended in 2019. About his posthumous album, Exodus, Alex McLevy wrote, “Exodus was intended to be a comeback album, not a posthumous release, which makes it both a tragic reminder of DMX’s passing and far more vital than the usual grab-bag of remaining material released after the death of a significant artist. Many of the tracks here are fittingly suffused in dirt and aggression, courtesy of Swizz Beatz, the better to showcase the rapper’s growling delivery in its natural environment.”

12 Dates Of Christmas (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., season-two premiere): This reality series follows a new trio of “hopelessly romantic singles,” who get to hang out at an Austrian castle for festive dates like ugly sweater parties and “après-ski activities,” which always sound fancier than they are. Ski ers, is it actually romantic to hang out in front of a fire and drink hot coca after getting all sweaty and falling in the snow over and over again? Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell will narrate. Hopefully no one ends up in this situation.

Super Crooks (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Comic book legend Mark Millar and Leinil Yu turn their graphic novel into a 13-episode anime. The original story was only four issues so this series has lots of new material . There will also be a live- action take on the story in 2022—but will they go to Superjail?

